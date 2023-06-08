Video: Roman Reigns And Paul Heyman Featured In 2024 Olympics Commercial

Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman were given the opportunity to star in a commercial to promote the upcoming Olympic Games.

What Reigns and Heyman have accomplished in WWE over the last three years is truly historic and memorable, as Reigns turned heel by aligning with Heyman following his return from hiatus in the summer of 2020, where Reigns captured the Universal Title, which he has held for over 1,000 days.

When he defeated Brock Lesnar for the WWE Title at WrestleMania 38, he also became the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

After retaining the title over Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39, Reigns and Solo Sikoa lost the Tag Team Titles to Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn at Night of Champions after Jimmy Uso turned on Reigns. Sikoa turned on Jimmy last week on SmackDown by laying him out.

As seen below, NBC has released a commercial for the 2024 Olympics in Paris, which stars Dolly Parton, Roman Reigns, and John Heyman. NBC, which is owned by NBCUniversal, operates the USA Network, where RAW and NXT air, as well as Peacock, which has the licensing rights to the WWE Network in the United States.