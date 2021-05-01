Video: Roman Reigns Gets New Theme On SmackDown

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns debuted his new theme song during tonight’s SmackDown on FOX episode. You can hear the theme in the video below As reported before, Reigns defeated Daniel Bryan in the big Career vs. Title main event, which left Bryan banned from the blue brand. Besides Bryan’s WWE status, the big talk coming out of the match was Reigns’ new entrance theme.

Anthony Mirabella, who works for WWE Music Group partner Def Rebel, indicated on Instagram that he and his partners are responsible for The Big Dog’s new theme. Def Rebel has done the majority of WWE theme songs since CFO$ stopped in late 2019.

The feedback to Reigns’ new theme song on social media has been positive for the most part, but there has been some criticism as well.