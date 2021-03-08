Video: Roman Reigns Goes Sneaker Shopping With Complex

Complex has sent us highlights from their recent interview with WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns for the “Sneaker Shopping with Joe La Puma” series.

Here is the full episode video along with interview quotes-

On getting sneakers as a kid

It was just hard because by the time I was 15 I was already wearing a [size] 15. I went through the whole clown feet phase. Back then in the early 2000s, late ’90s, we didn’t have all the different apps or the internet. My mom would have to call Eastbay. At first, we started calling and we’d hear “no” a bunch, they [didn’t have size 15]. We’d have to have 3 or 4 different selections. By the 2nd or 3rd pick I would get the ones that I wanted but it was never my [top choice].

On wrestling in the Nike SFB Canvas

I didn’t expect all the sneakerheads to come out and really see that and talk about it. Man, they felt good. They were lighter. The white soles… I think that’s a classic look. I don’t think that’s ever going out of style.

On his return to wrestling in 2019 wearing Jordans

In so many ways I felt so much confidence. So much gratitude within that moment. It was special and I can get into but it would probably take way too long to explain all the emotions. That was one of those situations where I was able to kind of come out of the Roman character and just be Joe. That’s why you saw me the way I was. That’s why I was wearing Jordans.

On having the best sneakers in his extended family

The Usos, they definitely have a nice selection. They’ve been rocking the 1s a lot for a long time. Dwayne [The Rock] that’s a different story, he’s making his own stuff at Under Armor. [But] far as the diversity and the throwbacks and connecting with the culture of the shoes, I’m the guy.