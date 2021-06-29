Video: Ronda Rousey Announces Baby Gender

As we’ve noted, Ronda Rousey and husband Travis Browne revealed back in April that she found out she was pregnant with the couple’s first child in January.

In an update, Rousey and Browne released the following YouTube video today to announce the gender of their baby, and it is a girl.

WWE congratulated Rousey and Browne on their website, writing, “‘The Baddest Baby on the Planet’ will be… a girl! In a short and sweet YouTube video shot on their farm, former Raw Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey and her husband, MMA fighter Travis Browne, revealed they are welcoming a baby girl into the world later this year. Congratulations to the happy couple!”

You can see the full gender reveal video below-