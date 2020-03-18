Video: Ronda Rousey & Corey Graves Team Up For “Ronda’s Kitchen” Episode

Below is the second episode of the “Ronda’s Kitchen” series from Ronda Rousey’s personal YouTube page. Filmed back on February 25 at her Browsey Acres farm, this episode features WWE announcer Corey Graves. Graves and Rousey make Kobe beef tacos in her kitchen. Rousey’s husband Travis Browne and friend Blurry Jessie join them for a taste test.

The YouTube description reads like this: “SmackDown commentator Corey Graves stops by Browsey Acres to cook up some tacos with Ronda Rousey using Kobe meat. No one really knows what they’re doing, but everything turns out incredibly delicious.”