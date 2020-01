Ronda Rousey’s personal YouTube channel posted this video of Rousey reacting to fellow Horsewoman and WWE NXT Superstar Shayna Baszler’s surprise run in the 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match this past Sunday at Minute Maid Park in Houston.

Baszler entered the match at #30 and racked up 8 eliminations in less than 4:30. Baszler was eliminated by Charlotte Flair to win the match.