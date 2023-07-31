Video: Roxanne Perez Says She’s Best Woman In NXT: “I Feel Like A Freaking Prodigy”

Roxanne Perez is feeling amazing today.

After her successful victory at WWE NXT Great American Bash 2023, the former NXT Women’s Champion spoke with McKenzie Mitchell for a post-show backstage interview with her mother and sister by her side.

During the discussion, a confident Perez spoke about how she feels she is the best woman on the NXT roster, as well as how she is not one to be underestimated.

“I feel absolutely amazing,” Perez said when asked how she felt after her Weapons Wild Match with Blair Davenport at Sunday night’s premium live event at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park in Austin, Texas. “I feel like a freaking prodigy, that’s how I feel.”

Perez continued, “I think I definitely proved a point to not only Blair Davenport, but to anybody else out there that has ever underestimated me. I’m not one to be underestimated. There’s a reason why they call me The Prodigy, and I’m not afraid to say that I am the best woman here in NXT.”

The complete post-show interview with Roxanne Perez took place backstage at WWE NXT Great American Bash 2023.