Video: Sami Zayn Knocks Out Braun Strowman With Superman Punch at WWE Live Event

Sami Zayn used a strategy from Roman Reigns’ playbook for the Glasgow live event this past Sunday.

The Honorary Uce and The Usos formed a 6-man tag team against The New Day and Braun Strowman. At one point during the match, Zayn delivered the Superman punch and briefly knocked Strowman out.

But that wasn’t the end of the match because Strowman recovered and avoided the spear. Strowman won the match with a running powerslam and pinning Zayn.

Zayn may only be using Roman’s spots for live events, but it’s possible that this will turn into something he does on TV, furthering his storyline with the rest of The Bloodline. The storyline has been a huge success for WWE, drawing large crowds on SmackDown and on social media.

