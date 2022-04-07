Video: Samoa Joe Makes His AEW Dynamite In-Ring Debut

During the April 6th 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite, Samoa Joe made his AEW in-ring debut against Max Caster. The match was an Owen Hart tournament qualifier and Joe picked up the win via the Muscle Buster.
After the match, Jay Lethal and Sonjay Dutt said they would have a “present” for Joe on next week’s show.
