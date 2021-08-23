Video: Samoa Joe Wins NXT Championship At TakeOver 36

Samoa Joe is your new WWE NXT Champion. Tonight’s NXT Takeover 36 event saw Joe become the new champion by defeating Karrion Kross in the main event.

This is Joe’s third reign with the strap. Kross won it back at “Takeover: Stand and Deliver” Night Two on April 8 and held the title for 135 days. Joe made history with tonight’s title win as he became the first-ever three-time NXT Champion. This was his first match since the February 10, 2020 RAW episode.

