Video: Santos Escobar Becomes Unified NXT Cruiserweight Champion

Santos Escobar is your new WWE NXT Undisputed Cruiserweight Champion.

Tonight’s NXT “Takeover: Stand and Deliver” Night Two opened with Escobar defeating Jordan Devlin in a Ladder Match to unify the two Cruiserweight Titles.

Devlin originally won the Cruiserweight Title at WWE Worlds Collide on January 25, 2020. The title was then extended to the NXT and NXT UK brands, but Devlin was later unable to return to the United States to defend due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Escobar was crowned interim champion after winning an eight-man tournament on the June 3, 2020 NXT show. WWE eventually dropped the interim and Escobar defended as the sole Cruiserweight Champion until Devlin returned to NXT UK action from a hiatus earlier this year. Devlin then returned to the United States in March for the build to Takeover with Escobar.