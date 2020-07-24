Video: Sarah Logan & Erik Reveal Gender Of Baby

Sarah Logan and Erik of The Viking Raiders have revealed that they are expecting a baby boy.

Logan revealed her pregnancy a few months ago after being released by WWE on April 15. They have now posted a video to YouTube revealing the gender. They also revealed the name of the baby boy – Raymond Cash Rowe. Baby Raymond is named after his father, who was named after his father, and grandfather. They noted that they are referring to the baby as “Baby Cash” because Erik has been called Raymond Jr.

Below is the full video-