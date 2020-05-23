Video: Sarah Logan Says She’s Interested In MMA Fight

During the latest edition of their new YouTube.com show, former WWE Superstar Sarah Logan and her husband Raymond Rowe (Erik of The Viking Raiders) discussed Logan’s post WWE future and it appears she’s interested in an MMA fight. Logan said,

“I’m 26 now. I’ve been wrestling since I was 17 years old. And wrestling has been the only thing that’s provided me for since I was 17 years old. It’s kind of scary to go into the unknown and take on something I have absolutely no experience in, and be like, ‘I’m going to make this work and I’m going to make this provide for me, because I’ve left myself no other option’. On top of our farm and living a sustainable life, I’ve always wanted to do an MMA fight. I know it’s kind of a change of lanes here, but it’s also something I always wanted to do. The day I got released, I wrote a coach here in Cleveland that Ray knows. And I was like, ‘I want to fight.’ And I’ve been training since that day.”