Video: Sarray Debuts On NXT Against Zoey Stark

Top Japanese star Sarray (fka Sareee) made her official WWE NXT in-ring debut on tonight’s show.

Sarray faced Zoey Stark in her debut and won the back & forth match. The finish saw Sarray hit several strikes and then a big suplex to get the pin. Sarray and Stark shook hands before the match, and then Sarray helped Stark to her feet for a post-match embrace.

After the match, Sarray celebrated as Stark made her exit. Toni Storm then attacked Stark out of nowhere and destroyed her near the ramp. This was revenge for Stark’s recent win over Storm on the “Takeover: Stand and Deliver” Night One Kickoff pre-show. Sarray came to ringside to tend to Stark as Storm stared at them, and then walked off.

Here are photos & clips from tonight’s debut-

.@ZoeyStarkWWE wanted the opportunity to face @SarrayWWE in her debut and she got it…but will she regret it? #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/EAmtKOpmSy — WWE (@WWE) April 21, 2021