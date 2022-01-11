Video: Sasha Banks Appears In ESPN College Football Segment

Full video has been revealed of Sasha Banks appearing in ESPN’s opening segment to kick off the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship game between Georgia and Alabama. The game will air tonight at 8pm ET via ESPN and the ESPN app.

You can see full video below, along with a few tweets from Banks and WWE.

Banks commented to Variety on the segment earlier today-

“It’s been such an honor, I feel like everybody who has been working on the set, and the whole team have been so incredible… to walk in and to just feel so welcome, and just to see everything, and I was just like, it was amazing. I love the outfit, I love the concept, and it just fit me so well.”