Video: Scott Hall and Shawn Michaels Watch Their Historic WrestleMania X Ladder Match

25 years after their WrestleMania X Ladder Match inspired a generation of Superstars, HBK and The Bad Guy sit down to relive their battle for the Intercontinental Championship.
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Trending Articles
Video: Roman Reigns Breaks Character At WWE Live Event
At the end of Sunday night’s WWE live event, Universal Champion Roman Reigns broke character and cut a babyface promo for his hometown fans...
Report: Scott Hall No Longer On Life Support
UPDATE: Scott Hall Passes Away At Age 63 WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall has been taken off life support at the age of 63. As...
Scott Hall To Be Taken Off Life Support, Kevin Nash Posts Heartbreaking Message
As PWMania.com previously reported, Scott Hall is on life support after suffering three heart attacks following complications from hip surgery. Kevin Nash posted the following...
WWE RAW Preview For Tonight (3/14)
Tonight's WWE RAW will take place from Jacksonville Florida with The Road to WrestleMania continuing. WWE has announced the following for tonight- -RK-Bro hosts Championship Celebration...
The Rock and Others In The Wrestling World Show Public Support For Scott Hall
As PWMania.com previously reported, Scott Hall is reportedly on life support after suffering three heart attacks following complications from hip surgery. The wrestling community has...
You'll find information on this website about the following: WWE News, WWE Rumors, WWE Spoilers, WWE Results, TNA News, TNA Rumors, TNA Spoilers, TNA Results, John Cena, Vince McMahon, Impact Wrestling, Bret Hart, Hulk Hogan, The Rock, Brock Lesnar, The Undertaker, Triple H, Kurt Angle, Randy Orton, WWE Divas, TNA Knockouts, Wrestlemania, Summerslam, Survivor Series, Royal Rumble, PPV Results, and much more!
Contact us: andypwm@gmail.com