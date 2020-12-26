Video: Seth Rollins Return And Big E vs. King Corbin Announced For SmackDown Next Week

WWE has announced that Seth Rollins will return on next week’s SmackDown, which is the first episode of 2021. It was also announced that King Corbin will face new WWE Intercontinental Champion Big E, apparently in a non-title match up.

Rollins has been off WWE TV since the Survivor Series PPV on 11/22 because he took some time off to be with Becky Lynch as they welcomed their first child a few weeks ago.

Here is the promo for next Friday’s SmackDown-