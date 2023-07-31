Video: Seth Rollins Shoots On Hecklers In Crowd After WWE Live Event Match

Seth “Freakin'” Rollins is a “Visionary” and a “Revolutionary.”

He’s also a fighting champion.

No matter what anyone says.

The WWE World Heavyweight Champion took some time after his victory over Finn Balor at the WWE live event at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida on Sunday night to address some fans in the crowd who were heckling him.

“I am here in your city sweating buckets, bleeding my own blood,” Rollins said in an impromptu post-match in-ring promo reacting to fans shouting during the bout about him being a ‘fake champion.’ “I am far from a fake ass champion.”

Rollins continued, “I am a fighting champion because you and I deserve a champion that’s gonna sweat and bleed his own blood.”

Watch the Seth “Freakin'” Rollins post-match promo from the WWE Coral Gables house show on 7/30 via the YouTube player embedded below.