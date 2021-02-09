Video: Shane McMahon And Adam Pearce Announce Elimination Chamber Match

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre is set to defend his title inside the Elimination Chamber at the upcoming WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view.

McIntyre’s opponents will all be former WWE Champions. Shane McMahon returned to tonight’s RAW for a brief opening segment where he and Adam Pearce announced the Chamber match. Drew’s opponents will be Randy Orton, Sheamus, AJ Styles, The Miz, and Jeff Hardy. The WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view is scheduled to take place on February 21 from Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, FL. Stay tuned for updates.