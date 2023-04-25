Video: Shane McMahon Returns To The Gym After Tearing His Quad

Shane McMahon is back in the gym after undergoing surgery.

The Miz worked an impromptu match against Pat McAfee at WrestleMania 39 – night one earlier this month, thanks to co-host Snoop Dogg setting up the match. Snoop introduced McMahon as Miz’s opponent the next night.

Unfortunately, McMahon was injured during the match when he attempted a leapfrog and landed the wrong way down. He attempted to stand but quickly collapsed. As a result, Snoop got involved by punching The Miz, and they had a quick on-the-fly match in which the rapper was victorious.

Following the match, it was revealed that Shane had torn his quad. This was his first match since the men’s Royal Rumble in 2022.

McMahon posted a clip of himself working out on Instagram. “Week 3 post op work,” he captioned the video.

You can check out the video below: