Video: Shawn Michaels Working The NXT UK Tapings From Orlando

NXT UK Superstar Xia Brookside has tweeted a new clip from BT Sport’s “No Filter” special on the relaunch of the brand, which aired for fans in the UK tonight. The clip shows how WWE Legend Shawn Michaels and WWE PC Coach Matt Bloom are leading the NXT UK tapings from the United States.

It was reported a few weeks ago that Michaels was producing the NXT UK tapings from a room at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. Michaels is able to talk to producers and wrestlers while they work the tapings in London, via loud speaker. Michaels is shown in a room at the Performance Center in Orlando, with a small crew that includes Bloom.