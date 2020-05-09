Video: Shayna Baszler Says She Got Ronda Rousey Into Wrestling

WWE released a new preview clip for the WWE Chronicle episode that will air this weekend about former NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler.

Baszler stated the following in the clip:

“When the four of us: Marina [Shafir], Jessamyn [Duke], me, Ronda [Rousey] were all living in the house, I’m the one who got them all into wrestling. Because I was a big wrestling fan and every Monday — I think it was a Thursday that Smackdown was on? But I had the TV. That was my time. I arranged my training so that I could be home to watch wrestling, and I would just have it on. And by proxy, they all got sucked into the stories or whatever just because it happened to be on and they caught up with it.”

“I don’t want to take credit and say, ‘I’m the reason Ronda started wrestling.’ It’s nothing like that, but I’m the reason Ronda started wrestling.”