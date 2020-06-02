Video: Sheamus & Jinder Mahal Workout In Home Gym

Below is the latest Home Workout episode from Sheamus and his Celtic Warrior Workouts YouTube channel, featuring Jinder Mahal.

Sheamus wrote as the video description, “WWE Superstar Sheamus aka The Celtic Warrior here… He’s Indian. He’s big. And he loves to workout. Why else would I make my way to Tampa in crazy hot weather to see Jinder Mahal’s brand new lockdown Garage Gym? If there’s one good thing to come out of the pandemic is people are now seeing the benefits of creating home gyms and finding new ways to workout, case in point, The Modern Day Maharaja… that’s right, Jinder’s loving life with all his new gym equipment and he’s even designing his own custom exercises (see The Jinder Curl). But it was all about Arms & Core with your standard 3 Sets of 10 Reps but nothing else was standard. As usual I learnt a lot from this workout and I’m sure you will too… it’s the 2nd time I’ve had Jinder on Celtic Warrior Workouts because the guy knows nothing but… Brave Change.”