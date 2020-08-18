Video: Shelton Benjamin Wins WWE 247 Championship Again

Shelton Benjamin is once again your new WWE 24/7 Champion.

As noted, Benjamin captured the title from R-Truth earlier tonight during a ringside angle. Benjamin later dropped the title to Cedric Alexander, who rolled him up from behind at ringside after Benjamin was eliminated in the Six-Man Elimination Match that saw Bobby Lashley, Benjamin and MVP defeat WWE United States Champion Apollo Crews, Ricochet and Mustafa Ali. Cedric then had to defend his title in a singles match against Akira Tozawa. Cedric retained the title but Benjamin immediately hit the ring and dropped Cedric with Paydirt. Benjamin then covered to win the title for the second time tonight.

This is Benjamin’s third 24/7 Title reign. He ended Cedric’s second reign with the win.