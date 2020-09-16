Video: Shotzi Blackheart Staples Message To Herself In New Promo

Shotzi Blackheart posted a new promo to Twitter where she used a staple gun on herself to hype tonight’s match with NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai, which will open the show and be non-title.

Blackheart stapled the message that said “HURT ME” to her chest and said:

“When someone tells you not to do something, doesn’t it make you want to do it even more? Io, I like you, too, but when you said, ‘Don’t make me hurt you’, it kinda sounded like a threat to me. But do I look scared to you? Some people fear pain, but me, I invite it. Look, I don’t want to have to spell it out for you, but it kind of seems like I have to. Io, you may be champion, but can you out-crazy Shotzi Blackheart?,” Blackheart said while stapling the label to her chest.

Here is the full video-