Video: Shotzi Blackheart Teases Surprises At TakeOver

Shotzi Blackheart is teasing surprises for the women’s WarGames match at Sunday’s WWE NXT “Takeover: WarGames 2020” event.

As noted, this week’s Takeover go-home show saw Shotzi win the Ladder Match main event over Raquel Gonzalez to earn the advantage for her WarGames team. That match also saw Shotzi reveal the final member of her team – NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai. The final line-up for the match is Shotzi, Shirai, Rhea Ripley and Ember Moon vs. Candice LeRae, Gonzalez, Toni Storm and Dakota Kai. In the video below, Shotzi talks to McKenzie Mitchell about having Shirai on her team.

“I feel really, really good,” Shotzi said. “Io is a champion, she has already won many wars, so to have her on my team makes me really, really confident.”

Blackheart was also asked how she feels after earning the advantage for her team.

“Yes and you know, if Io wasn’t already enough to make me confident, this right here [the advantage briefcase] makes me feel really good,” she said.

Shotzi then promised surprises for the match.

“I just want to mention, you know, we have Io, we have our final four, but there are a few more surprises,” she said, howling to end the promo.