SmackDown Elimination Chamber Match & Roman Reigns Title Defence Revealed

A second men’s Elimination Chamber match has been announced for the upcoming WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view. A WWE Universal Title match will also take place that night.

It was announced during tonight’s WWE SmackDown opening segment that six SmackDown Superstars will do battle inside the Chamber to become the new #1 contender to Universal Champion Roman Reigns. The winner of that Chamber match will challenge Reigns for the title later that same night. The first two participants for the Chamber match are Kevin Owens and Jey Uso, as announced by Adam Pearce. Qualifying matches will be held on tonight’s SmackDown to determine the other 4 spots.

The 2021 WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view will take place on February 21 from the ThunderDome at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, FL. Below is the current card, along with a few shots from the opener on SmackDown:

Elimination Chamber Match for the WWE Title

Jeff Hardy vs. Randy Orton vs. Sheamus vs. AJ Styles vs. The Miz vs. Drew McIntyre (c)

Elimination Chamber Match to Earn a Shot at the WWE Universal Title

Kevin Owens vs. Jey Uso vs. 4 Superstars TBA

Winner will earn a WWE Universal Title shot later in the night.

WWE Universal Title Match

Winner of the SmackDown Elimination Chamber vs. Roman Reigns (c)

RAW Women’s Title Match

Lacey Evans vs. Asuka (c)

Triple Threat for the WWE United States Title

Riddle vs. Keith Lee vs. Bobby Lashley (c)