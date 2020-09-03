Video: Sneak Peek At The NXT UK/BT Sport Set, Updates On The Announce Team, & More

Members of the media were brought to the BT Sport TV studios in London, England today for a special look at the new WWE NXT UK set, which will be used for the upcoming relaunch for the brand. As seen below, Alex McCarthy of talkSPORT revealed that WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels will lead the tapings virtually from the United States. Michaels has had a lead role with the brand for some time now.

It was also noted that Nigel McGuinness will be brought back to do NXT UK commentary. Nigel will call action from the United States, while Andy Shepherd will commentate from a booth above the studios in London. We noted earlier this week that McGuinness had been furloughed earlier this year due to COVID-19, but was expected to be brought back for NXT UK or the main NXT brand. Now we have confirmation that he’s returning for the NXT UK relaunch. McCarthy noted that BT Sport has put a lot of effort into making sure the commentary setup works.

The new NXT UK theme song will be “God of War” by Wargasm, which you can hear in the clip below. The NXT UK brand will begin taping new content today, which will start airing on the WWE Network on Thursday, September 17.

