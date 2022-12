Video: Sol Ruca Hits Her Unique New Finisher on WWE NXT Level Up

Sol Ruca’s victory over Valentina Feroz on Friday night’s episode of WWE NXT Level Up has made her a trending topic on social media.

As seen in the videos below, Ruca defeated Feroz with a unique corner flipping cutter. This appears to be the new finisher for the former University of Oregon athlete who competed on the Acrobatics & Tumbling team and won the NCATA Individual Event National Championship.

Ruca was signed in March alongside Thea Hail, Hank Walker, Fallon Henley, Kiana James, Cole Karter, Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo, Roxanne Perez, and Arianna Grace. Since her debut in late June, she has participated in a few Level Up and live event matches. She also has a few NXT Tuesday night matches; she defeated Amari Miller in her main show debut on September 20, then lost to Indi Hartwell on October 25, Electra Lopez on November 8, and Zoey Stark on November 22.

You can click here for our weekly NXT Level Up recap and videos. Here are some examples of Ruca’s new finisher: