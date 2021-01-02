Video: Sonya Deville Returns On SmackDown

Sonya Deville has returned to WWE SmackDown. Tonight’s New Year’s Day edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX featured a backstage segment where Deville was shown walking through the backstage area of Tropicana Field. Several Superstars, male and female, were shown looking shocked to see Deville. Corey Graves later noted on commentary that Deville has been reinstated, and is once again a member of the roster.

Deville has been away from the WWE storylines since losing the “No DQ, Loser Leaves WWE” match to Mandy Rose at WWE SummerSlam in late August. Rose has since been sent to the RAW brand in the 2020 WWE Draft. There’s no word yet on what WWE has in store for Deville on the blue brand, but we will keep you updated. You can see tonight’s backstage segment below: