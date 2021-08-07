Video: Special Friday Night Episode Of AEW Dark

You can check out this week’s edition of AEW Dark below. As a reminder, here’s the card:

– Sage Scott and Jack St. Patrick vs. The Lucha Brothers

– Leila Grey vs. Kris Statlander

– Peter Avalon vs. Frankie Kazarian

– D3 and Ryzin vs. Jurassic Express

– Jora Johl vs. Orange Cassidy

– Angelica Risk vs. Julia Hart

– Tre’ Lamar vs. Lance Archer

– Kelsey Heather vs. Abadon

– Dante Martin and Sydal Brothers vs. Darian Bengston and Vary Morales, and Aaron Frye

– Baron Black vs Ethan Page

– Nick Comoroto and Aaron Solo vs. The Gunn Club