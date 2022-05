You can watch the special edition of AEW Dark below. The full line-up for the show is as follows:

– Darby Allin vs. Brandon Cutler

– Anna Jay vs. Sandra Moone

– House of Black (Malakai Black, Buddy Matthews, & Brody King) vs. Adriel Noctis, Gregory Sharpe & Matt Brannigan

– Riho, Yuka Sakazaki & Skye Blue vs. Nyla Rose, Diamante & Emi Sakura

– Death Triangle (Pac, Penta Oscuro, & Rey Fenix) vs. QT Marshall, Nick Comoroto & Aaron Solo

