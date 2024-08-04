Video: Stephanie McMahon Makes Appearance At WWE SummerSlam 2024

Stephanie McMahon-Levesque was in the house inside Cleveland Browns Stadium on Saturday night, August 3, 2024.

Stephanie McMahon made a cameo appearance in the front row of the host venue for “The Biggest Party of the Summer” at the WWE SummerSlam 2024 premium live event.

The wife of WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque and a former longtime on-air authority figure herself clapped and waved to the crowd, which gave her a big reaction upon seeing her turn up on the big screens.