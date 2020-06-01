Video: Stephanie McMahon, Seth Rollins & More Talk Greatest Triple H Moments

The popular FBE YouTube channel posted this video of various WWE Superstars reacting to Triple H’s greatest moments from his 25 year career. The video features Stephanie McMahon, WWE NXT Champion Adam Cole, Seth Rollins, NXT Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair, WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels, Sheamus, RAW Tag Team Champions The Street Profits, Sasha Banks, and Johnny Gargano.
