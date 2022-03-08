Video: Steve Austin Accepts Kevin Owens Challenge For The KO Show At WrestleMania

WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin is going to WrestleMania 38.

As noted, Kevin Owens delivered a challenge on last night’s RAW, calling out Austin for a special edition of The KO Show at WrestleMania 38. Owens ripped Austin and said he wanted to leave him laying with a Stunner that people will talk about for years, and then pour a glass of milk over his lifeless body. This came after weeks of Owens trashing the state of Texas and the people that call it home.

In an update, WWE released a new promo from Austin this afternoon, and Stone Cold has accepted Owens’ challenge. Austin said we can call this The KO Show, a match, a fight, or a brawl, but either way he plans to open up one last can of whoop-ass on Owens at WrestleMania 38.

The Texas Rattlesnake’s promo ended with glass breaking.

Owens has not responded to Austin as of this writing, but we will keep you updated.

WWE has confirmed the Austin – Owens segment for Night One of WrestleMania 38, or WrestleMania Saturday.