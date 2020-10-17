Video: Steve Austin Appears With Fox Sports Personality During SmackDown

WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin did not actually appear live on tonight’s SmackDown on FOX season two premiere, or on the Kickoff pre-show. Stone Cold was shown a few times during the main broadcast in video call segments with FOX Sports’ Rob Stone. The segments were done to promote Austin’s appearance with Stone for FOX Sports’ college football Big Noon Kickoff show on Saturday.

