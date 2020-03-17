VIDEO: Steve Austin Stuns The Street Profits After Raw

Above is video of WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin delivering more Stone Cold Stunners to Byron Saxton and RAW Tag Team Champions The Street Profits after last night’s RAW from the WWE Performance Center went off the air.

This week’s RAW ended with Austin celebrating 3:16 Day by drinking beers with RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch.

Below is post-show video of Sarah Schreiber talking to The Rattlesnake after the unique show went off the air. She asked how it was with no crowd at RAW.

“It was really cool to be here today an it was very strange to be in front of an arena with no people because for so long you train to work for a response and when you get that response you proceed accordingly,” Austin said. “So to be here in front of an empty crowd was very interesting, a very strange feeling. I’ve worked in front of small crowds back when I first started, but when you’re used to a whole lot of people being here it’s a little bit different. But I was proud to be here, I know we’re in tough times but to go out there and have fun with everybody, announce 3:16 Day, it was an absolute blast and it was finally cool to get here to the Performance Center and see everything going on here, because all of the good things and all of the Superstars, they’re coming down the road, the men and the women, this is where they train. It’s neat to see it.”

Austin added, “I’m glad to be here and everybody out there, hang in there. It’ll get done one of these days. I’m out.”