Video: Steve Austin Training Amidst WWE WrestleMania Speculation

In the midst of rumors about a possible WWE in-ring return, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin has released a new training video.

According to previous reports, Austin will be open to any proposals at WrestleMania 39 in April 2023, following his successful return at WrestleMania 38 earlier this year when he defeated Kevin Owens. That doesn’t mean he’ll wrestle again, but he could make an appearance if he doesn’t want to wrestle again.

This is consistent with Austin’s comments following his match with Owens, in which he stated that he expects to be a part of WrestleMania 39.

Austin stated:

“I would really imagine that within the scope of that show, that’s gonna be a big show in a big time city, and it’ll be a two-night event again so, I’m not — I’m sure I’m done wrestling per se, but as a part of WWE, I can’t imagine I would not be there in some capacity, and I’m not booking myself on the show because I didn’t book myself on 38. That’s a Vince [McMahon] thing, and I have a great relationship with him, and if I get the call, I’ll be there.”

Austin recently shared a video on his Instagram Stories of him doing some cardio training, as seen below, and he appears to be in great shape: