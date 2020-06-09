Video: Street Profits vs. Viking Raiders Continues With Decathlon On Raw

– The “Anything You Can Do, We Can Do Better” challenge between RAW Tag Team Champions The Street Profits and The Viking Raiders continued during this week’s RAW with a Decathlon. The 10 events in the decathlon were a 1,600 meter dash, archery, flip cup, sword fighting, hurdles, stick fighting, a dance off, shot-put, turkey leg eating, and pole vaulting. Below is video from the segment. The decathlon ended at 5-5. It’s believed that The Vikings vs. The Profits will be announced for WWE Backlash soon as they went into this week’s decathlon with the competition series also tied at 5-5. The WWE Backlash match should be for the titles, but there’s no word yet on when WWE will make it official.