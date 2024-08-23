Video: Swerve Strickland Claims He’s “In The Midst Of A Renegotiation Stage”

Swerve Strickland continues to make the media rounds to promote his title defense against Bryan Danielson at AEW All In 2024 this weekend at Wembley Stadium in London, England.

During a recent appearance on “Barstool Rasslin,” the AEW World Champion spoke about being “in the midst of a renegotiation stage” with All Elite Wrestling and how he is enjoying his status as the top dog in the company right now.

“I’ve always said me winning the AEW World Championship was phase two,” Strickland said. “That was the beginning of phase two of my career. Right now, I’m in the midst of like a renegotiation stage because I’m really enjoying my status here in AEW, I’m enjoying everything about the locker room, the roster, the talent, the promotion.”

Strickland continued, “I love the fact that I’m a really big part of building the company to different revenue, different avenues and things like that, as far as AEW. So that’s going to be the beginning of phase three of my career, and this is truly just the beginning of what’s about to happen for me, not just the wrestling side but everything altogether as a performer.”

