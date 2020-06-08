Video: Tamina Posts Dark Promo To Her Own Twitter

WWE SmackDown Superstar Tamina Snuka took to Twitter today and released a bizarre new vignette, which appears to be something done on her own, but that’s not confirmed. The video opens with a look outside of a mental hospital. Snuka is then shown inside, wrapped up in a straitjacket. She begins her rant.

“Knock, knock. Boom, boom. Splat! There’s nobody nicer than Tamina, there’s nobody nicer than Tamina,” she laughs. She continues, “Ten years I have given my life to you and for what? Nothing! A person can only take so much before they crack.”

“I must admit, I have never been more alive in all my life,” she laughed some more. “Ain’t nobody nicer than Tamina, there’s nobody nicer than Tamina… shut up, shut up! I have to go now, the monster’s calling…”

After more whispers in her head, she continued, “Knock, knock. Boom, boom. Splat! Next is a whisper… and that is that…”

The video ended with more bizarre laughing from Snuka, who celebrated her 10 year anniversary with WWE last month.

Tamina last competed in the Women’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match in early May. She tweeted the video and captioned it by mentioning her Money In the Bank loss. She wrote, “After my devastating loss at #MITB and 10 years of being used and abused it has finally happened…..’The Trepidation’. #WWE #SmackDown #SmackDownLive #Raw #BackLash #Tamina #Cracked #NobodyNicer #NobodyMeaner”