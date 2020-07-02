Video: Tegan Nox Becomes New #1 Contender On NXT


PWMania.com Staff


Tegan Nox is the new #1 contender to WWE NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai. She won a Fatal 4 Way Elimination over Dakota Kai, Candice LeRae and Mia Yim, defeating Kai to win.

Nox vs. Shirai should be confirmed soon for a later date. Below are photos & videos from tonight’s match-

