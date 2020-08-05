Video: The Best Of Big E’s WWE Solo Moments

– Below is the latest WWE Top 10 video, featuring the best of Big E’s solo moments. The SmackDown Superstar is currently at the beginning of a new singles push, but noted on The Bump this morning that he will always represent The New Day with the injured Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston, who is also out with an injury angle.

