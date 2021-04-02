Video: The Brian Kendrick Profiled For WWE Producer Work

The Brian Kendrick was recently profiled by the WWE Performance Center YouTube channel. You can see the video below.

The video was shot back on October 28, 2020. This is the last night Kendrick wrestled a match for WWE. The October 30 edition of WWE 205 Live, taped on October 28, saw Kendrick team with Mansoor to defeat Ever-Rise in tag team action. Before that he had three 205 Live singles losses – to Mansoor, Isaiah “Swerve” Scott and Ashante “Thee” Adonis. It was then reported in November of last year that Kendrick had been working behind-the-scenes as a producer for the WWE NXT brand, which made sense because he was already at the Capitol Wrestling Center on Wednesday nights for the 205 Live tapings. Kendrick talked about producing in the video below and indicated that he may be retired from the ring.

“Initially the idea of producing seemed like it was just a good… if retirement plan is the right thing… but like the next best thing to wrestling,” Kendrick said. “But it turns out, it’s just as rewarding in different ways. So, yeah, I love every bit of it. It’s a whole new way of looking at wrestling for me. So, to me I welcome the challenge, and if I get to produce four matches and wrestle twice in one night I will do it. So yeah, I am pumped.”

He continued:

“Getting this opportunity to help train a little bit, to do some producing, it was something that I figured I’d fall back on when my days were done wrestling,” Kendrick said. “You know, if I was lucky enough to get that opportunity, and I figured it to be the next best thing besides wrestling, but I didn’t realize how much I would enjoy it. To work with these young ladies and men, to see them go out up there and pour their heart and soul, and use their athletic ability. I get to participate without taking any of the bumps, which is really nice because, you know, this stuff does take a toll. To see them go out there and do a good job, and come back and be excited about what they just did… I kind of get to live vicariously through them, and yeah, it’s got me really excited about hopefully getting to do this longterm.”

It was reported in February that Kendrick had been promoted from NXT to now helping to produce the SmackDown brand each week.

The video also features Swerve and Mansoor talking about Kendrick, his influence, and more. You can watch below-