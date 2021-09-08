Video: The Creed Brothers Make NXT Debuts

The Creed Brothers have officially arrived in WWE NXT.

Tonight’s NXT episode on the USA Network saw Julius Creed and Brutus Creed debut as members of The Diamond Mine. They came to the ring with fellow competitor Roderick Strong, coach Hachiman, and manager Malcolm Bivens.

The match saw Brutus and Julius dominate two enhancement talents – Paxton Averill (Jason Cade) and Chuckie Viola (Chico Adams). The Creed Brothers decimated the enhancement talents and finished them off with several power moves.

Julius (aka Jacob Kasper) and Brutus (aka Drew Kasper) are both standout collegiate wrestlers, and this was mentioned by the NXT announcers during tonight’s match. Julius signed with WWE as a part of the October 2020 Performance Center Class, and Brutus signed with WWE in the February 2021 Performance Center Class.