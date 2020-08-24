Video: The Fiend Wins The WWE Universal Championship, Roman Reigns Returns At SummerSlam

Roman Reigns has returned to WWE and “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt is your new WWE Universal Champion. The Falls Count Anywhere main event of tonight’s WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view saw The Fiend defeat Braun Strowman by pinfall to capture the title.

This is Wyatt’s second Universal Title reign. Strowman won the title back at WrestleMania 36 by defeating WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg.

Wyatt’s title celebration was short-lived as Roman Reigns made his return to WWE and delivered a Spear to take the new champion out. Reigns then destroyed Strowman at ringside with a Spear and several steel chair shots, then took the assault back into the ring to The Fiend. SummerSlam went off the air with Reigns holding the Universal Title over The Fiend.

This was Reigns’ first appearance since the March 20 SmackDown episode. He had taken time off and skipped the WrestleMania 36 match with Goldberg due to concerns he had with working during the COVID-19 pandemic. He has not wrestled since defeating King Baron Corbin in a dark match at the February 28 SmackDown, the night after he defeated Corbin in a Steel Cage Match at WWE Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia. There had been speculation on Reigns returning to work now that WWE has their new residency at the Amway Center in Orlando, which has been transformed into WWE ThunderDome.