Video: The Finished AEW TNT Championship Belt

As PWMania.com previously reported, the AEW TNT Championship is complete and will be debuting tonight on AEW Dynamite.
AEW posted the following video this evening, showing the new belt being presented to Cody Rhodes. During a photoshoot and Q&A, Paul Turner walked up and gave him the new title.
#TNTChamp @CodyRhodes just a few hours away from his title defense against @ScorpioSky, and he gets a surprise from @RefTurnerAEW
Watch #AEWDynamite TONIGHT at 8/7c on @tntdrama pic.twitter.com/yW6WTSddQo
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) August 12, 2020