Video: The Finished AEW TNT Championship Belt

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

As PWMania.com previously reported, the AEW TNT Championship is complete and will be debuting tonight on AEW Dynamite.

AEW posted the following video this evening, showing the new belt being presented to Cody Rhodes. During a photoshoot and Q&A, Paul Turner walked up and gave him the new title.

