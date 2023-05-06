Video: The Firm Deletion At The Hardy Compound (Extended Director’s Cut)

“DELETE! DELETE! DELETE!”

The Firm Deletion at The Hardy Compound is now in the rear view mirror.

But if you’re still wanting more, All Elite Wrestling has you covered.

Following this week’s edition of AEW Rampage on TNT, the company released a special extended cut edition of The Firm Deletion at The Hardy Compound main event from Friday’s show.

To promote the release, AEW shared a tweet that they pinned to their official Twitter feed, and Matt Hardy posted a photo of his mailbox along with the caption, “#RIP Box of Mail 2019-2023 #FirmDELETION #AEWRampage.”

Watch The Firm Deletion at The Hardy Compound extended cut video at BleacherReport.com.