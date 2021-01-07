Video: The Miz And Maryse To Appear On Nickelodeon’s “The Substitute”

– WWE has confirmed that there will be a one-hour Kickoff pre-show for the 2021 Royal Rumble pay-per-view later this month. The Rumble Kickoff will begin at 6pm ET on January 31, and the main card will begin at 7pm ET.

– The Miz and Maryse are set to guest star on The Substitute, a Nickelodeon reality TV series. Their appearance will air this Sunday at 7:30pm ET. Below is WWE’s announcement on the appearance, along with a preview clip: