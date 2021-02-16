Video: The Miz No Longer In The WWE Championship Elimination Chamber

The Miz has removed himself from the WWE Title Elimination Chamber match at Sunday’s Elimination Chamber pay-per-view.

Tonight’s RAW opened up with WWE Champion Drew McIntyre on MizTV with The Miz. Drew ended up dropping Miz with a Glasgow Kiss headbutt, and then leaving. After Drew left, Miz cut a promo and announced that he was removing himself from the Chamber match. Miz then issued a warning to any Superstar, whether they’re going for the WWE Title or the WWE Universal Title, that when he cashes in his Money In the Bank briefcase, he will be the one standing in the ring as the new champion.

There’s no word yet on who will replace Miz in the WWE Title Chamber with McIntyre, Randy Orton, Sheamus, Jeff Hardy and AJ Styles. A Gauntlet Match is scheduled for tonight’s RAW to determine who will enter the Chamber last, and we should know more then.

The 2021 WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view will take place this coming Sunday, February 21 from the ThunderDome at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, FL. Below is the current card, along with a few shots from tonight’s opener:

Elimination Chamber Match for the WWE Title

TBA vs. Jeff Hardy vs. Randy Orton vs. Sheamus vs. AJ Styles vs. Drew McIntyre (c)

Elimination Chamber Match to Earn a Shot at the WWE Universal Title

Kevin Owens vs. Jey Uso vs. King Baron Corbin vs. Sami Zayn vs. Cesaro vs. Daniel Bryan

Winner will earn a WWE Universal Title shot later in the night.

WWE Universal Title Match

Winner of the SmackDown Elimination Chamber vs. Roman Reigns (c)

RAW Women’s Title Match

Lacey Evans vs. Asuka (c)

Triple Threat for the WWE United States Title

Riddle vs. Keith Lee vs. Bobby Lashley (c)